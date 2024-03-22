TCW Transform Systems ETF (BATS:NETZ) Holdings Increased by Signify Wealth

Signify Wealth lifted its holdings in TCW Transform Systems ETF (BATS:NETZ – Free Report) by 54.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,498 shares during the quarter. TCW Transform Systems ETF makes up about 6.2% of Signify Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Signify Wealth owned 3.32% of TCW Transform Systems ETF worth $4,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in TCW Transform Systems ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in TCW Transform Systems ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in TCW Transform Systems ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TCW Transform Systems ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TCW Transform Systems ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000.

TCW Transform Systems ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS NETZ traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.15. 10,779 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.57 million, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.19.

TCW Transform Systems ETF Announces Dividend

TCW Transform Systems ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0439 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

The Engine No. 1 Transform Climate ETF (NETZ) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 95.44m in AUM and 25 holdings. NETZ is an actively managed portfolio of US equities that are considered to be driving and benefiting from the energy transformation NETZ was launched on Feb 2, 2022 and is managed by Engine No.

