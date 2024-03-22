TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $25.05

Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.05 and last traded at $24.92, with a volume of 2564716 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.95.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FTI. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. ATB Capital set a $30.00 price target on TechnipFMC and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, HSBC cut TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.60 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.74.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 209.89 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.82 and a 200 day moving average of $20.57.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is 166.68%.

In related news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 12,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $264,809.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,418.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syntal Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $665,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in TechnipFMC in the third quarter worth about $739,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the third quarter worth about $1,037,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 11.1% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,550,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $92,244,000 after buying an additional 555,572 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 320.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,788,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $809,303,000 after purchasing an additional 30,323,011 shares during the period. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

