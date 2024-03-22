Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CFO Sells $568,988.46 in Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 11,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total transaction of $568,988.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 257,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,666,647.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Tenable Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TENB traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.39. The company had a trading volume of 622,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,805. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.85 and a twelve month high of $53.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.16 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.06. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 15.19% and a negative net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $213.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.95 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TENB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tenable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Tenable from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TENB

Institutional Trading of Tenable

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Tenable by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 15.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,791,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,278,000 after buying an additional 245,243 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Tenable by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 972,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,546,000 after acquiring an additional 52,021 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 6.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 475,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,283,000 after buying an additional 26,976 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the third quarter valued at $12,559,000. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenable Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.