Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $117.06

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $117.06 and last traded at $116.51, with a volume of 88186 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $115.06.

Separately, CL King assumed coverage on Tennant in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $311.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.87 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tennant will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Tennant’s payout ratio is 19.21%.

In other Tennant news, Director Carol S. Eicher sold 2,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.45, for a total value of $267,602.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,974,133. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kristin A. Erickson sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $61,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,176,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carol S. Eicher sold 2,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.45, for a total value of $267,602.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,974,133. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,597 shares of company stock worth $1,953,293 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNC. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Tennant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $799,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tennant by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 226,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Tennant by 174.0% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 51,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 32,483 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tennant by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 42,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Tennant by 539.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 46,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 39,425 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

