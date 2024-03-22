The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,998 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank increased its holdings in Boeing by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 185.1% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 211 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.56.

Boeing Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $188.91. The stock had a trading volume of 7,822,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,558,380. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.68. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $176.25 and a 1 year high of $267.54. The company has a market capitalization of $115.26 billion, a PE ratio of -51.22, a P/E/G ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.75) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.