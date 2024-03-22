Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Hits $0.0771 on Exchanges

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0771 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $500.32 million and $9.92 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,489,070,991 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

