Titan Logix (CVE:TLA) Trading Down 1.1%

Titan Logix Corp. (CVE:TLA – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.46. Approximately 2,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 9,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

Titan Logix Trading Down 1.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.50. The company has a current ratio of 22.61, a quick ratio of 22.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58. The firm has a market cap of C$13.13 million, a P/E ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 0.85.

Titan Logix (CVE:TLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Titan Logix had a negative return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of C$1.51 million during the quarter.

Titan Logix Company Profile

Titan Logix Corp. develops, manufactures, and markets technology fluid management solutions in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides mobile liquid measurement solutions, such as pump, valve, and rack control. It also offers mobile monitoring systems and smart truck systems.

