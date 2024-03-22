Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Sells 8,691 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO trimmed its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,691 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter worth $10,304,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.7% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 176,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after buying an additional 7,991 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $2,072,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 40.5% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,739,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,215,000 after buying an additional 1,365,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 88.5% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 452,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,109,000 after buying an additional 212,369 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Guggenheim began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

Pfizer Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.36. 28,790,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,390,602. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $42.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $154.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

