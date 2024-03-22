TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $35.74

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.74 and traded as high as $35.76. TriCo Bancshares shares last traded at $35.25, with a volume of 104,467 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TCBK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TriCo Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

TriCo Bancshares Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.52.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $131.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.30 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 23.49%. As a group, research analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

TriCo Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from TriCo Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriCo Bancshares

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBK. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $8,000,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,440,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,834,000 after purchasing an additional 122,674 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 932,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,657,000 after purchasing an additional 120,568 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 708.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 89,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 939,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,614,000 after purchasing an additional 84,055 shares during the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile



TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; mortgage, auto, other vehicle, and personal loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

See Also

