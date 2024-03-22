Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Acquires 526 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Belden were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 52,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 14,895 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Belden during the 1st quarter worth $961,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Belden by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Belden during the 1st quarter valued at $762,000. 99.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Belden news, EVP Brian Lieser sold 2,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.30, for a total transaction of $169,208.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,835.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Belden Price Performance

Shares of BDC stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,351. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.73. Belden Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.54 and a 1-year high of $99.13.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $551.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.06 million. Belden had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Belden Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on BDC shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Belden from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Belden currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.25.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

