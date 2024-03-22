Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,540 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 9,243 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 5,377 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,727,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,454,000 after acquiring an additional 194,089 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 86,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 6,447 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 85,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:HOG traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,432,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,917. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.43 and a twelve month high of $44.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.14. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $791.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

