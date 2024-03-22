Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Greif were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Greif by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Greif by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 4,273 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Greif by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Greif during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $914,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Greif by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the period. 45.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Greif in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Greif from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 2,000 shares of Greif stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $130,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,392 shares in the company, valued at $3,816,501.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 2,000 shares of Greif stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $130,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,392 shares in the company, valued at $3,816,501.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 14,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.60 per share, with a total value of $959,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,753,537.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 35,902 shares of company stock valued at $2,379,644 and sold 6,000 shares valued at $384,620. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Greif Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE GEF traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.15. Greif, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.39 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $1.07. Greif had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Greif, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Greif Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.99%.

Greif Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

