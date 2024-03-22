Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Has $744,000 Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Joule Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC increased its position in Snap-on by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 45,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,191,000 after buying an additional 10,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 35,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNA shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.00.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Shares of SNA traded down $1.55 on Friday, reaching $291.63. 273,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,916. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $274.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $226.68 and a 52-week high of $297.61. The stock has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.98.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.09. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snap-on news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 1,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.91, for a total value of $416,020.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,113,978.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.48, for a total value of $6,759,804.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 742,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,420,264.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 1,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.91, for a total transaction of $416,020.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,113,978.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,099 shares of company stock valued at $13,605,565. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

