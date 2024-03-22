Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Has $811,000 Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

W.W. Grainger stock traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,027.10. 130,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,178. The company’s fifty day moving average is $943.44 and its 200-day moving average is $824.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market cap of $50.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.14. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $625.97 and a 52 week high of $1,034.18.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.05 by $0.28. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 56.54%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 20.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GWW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. Loop Capital lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $925.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,075.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $740.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $913.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total transaction of $3,694,339.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,756,231.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total value of $2,966,586.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,664,629.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total transaction of $3,694,339.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,756,231.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

