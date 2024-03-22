Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 111.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $220,000.

Shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $27.45. The stock had a trading volume of 57,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,460. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a one year low of $25.74 and a one year high of $28.36. The stock has a market cap of $541.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.84.

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

