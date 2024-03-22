Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,228 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,291 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEVI. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 40.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,330 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 10,498 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 438,865 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $8,672,000 after purchasing an additional 30,089 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 79,770 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 21,916 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 324,332 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after buying an additional 54,109 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 119,376 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 6,771 shares during the last quarter. 19.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Levi Strauss & Co.

In other news, EVP Tracy Layney sold 15,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $270,515.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,785.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 38,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $662,575.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,224 shares in the company, valued at $989,808. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracy Layney sold 15,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $270,515.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,785.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,707,815. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Down 1.7 %

LEVI traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.66. 2,134,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,851,069. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.66. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $12.41 and a 1 year high of $19.02.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LEVI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.70.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

