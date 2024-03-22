Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Free Report) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,544 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,728 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC owned 0.11% of Farmers National Banc worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc during the first quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Farmers National Banc by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,863,000 after buying an additional 4,059 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Farmers National Banc by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 115,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 25,394 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Farmers National Banc by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,027,000 after acquiring an additional 162,721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc Stock Performance

FMNB stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.78. 66,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $479.89 million, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.81. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.38 and a 1 year high of $14.75.

Farmers National Banc Announces Dividend

Farmers National Banc ( NASDAQ:FMNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 19.57%. The company had revenue of $44.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.65 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is presently 50.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Farmers National Banc

In other Farmers National Banc news, EVP Timothy F. Shaffer sold 4,004 shares of Farmers National Banc stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $56,896.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,160.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,577 shares of company stock worth $21,883. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on FMNB shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded Farmers National Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Farmers National Banc in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Farmers National Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Farmers National Banc from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Farmers National Banc has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

Farmers National Banc Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

