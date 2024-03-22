Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,012 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 27,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.69. 576,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,982. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $45.42 and a 12-month high of $61.08. The company has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.26.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

