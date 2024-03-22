Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,785 Shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,785 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Sentinus LLC increased its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 13,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 17,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter.

Get Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF alerts:

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Price Performance

EMQQ stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,443. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a twelve month low of $27.32 and a twelve month high of $33.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.40 million, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.75.

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Company Profile

The EMQQ Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (EMQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of companies producing most of their revenue from internet or ecommerce activity in emerging markets. EMQQ was launched on Nov 13, 2014 and is managed by EMQQ.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.