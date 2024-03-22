Ultra (UOS) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.39 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Ultra has a market capitalization of $93.78 million and $1.39 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded down 19.3% against the US dollar. One Ultra token can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000406 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Ultra

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 366,088,328 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 366,088,327.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.27247611 USD and is down -0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $1,865,476.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

