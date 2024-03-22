United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) EVP Sells $1,418,700.00 in Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.45, for a total transaction of $1,418,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,680,079.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ UTHR traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $237.90. 304,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,447. The business’s 50 day moving average is $223.67 and its 200-day moving average is $226.86. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $204.44 and a 1 year high of $261.54. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.41.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.08. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.31% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $614.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 23.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UTHR. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $309.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $213.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in United Therapeutics by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 540.5% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 23,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,353,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,048,000 after buying an additional 7,704 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

