Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.23

Shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.23 and traded as high as $20.29. Univest Financial shares last traded at $20.00, with a volume of 97,639 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UVSP. TheStreet raised shares of Univest Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Univest Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $581.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.22 and its 200-day moving average is $19.25.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Univest Financial had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $71.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.32 million. Equities research analysts expect that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 34.85%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVSP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Univest Financial by 333.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Univest Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 203,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after purchasing an additional 6,108 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 25.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 50,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 10,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 59.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares during the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

