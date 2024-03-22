VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD) Shares Sold by My Legacy Advisors LLC

My Legacy Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HYD. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 30.8% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 19,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 22.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 104,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after acquiring an additional 19,323 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 26,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 38,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Price Performance

BATS HYD traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.24. The company had a trading volume of 415,718 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.43.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Company Profile

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

