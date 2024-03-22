Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 57.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 368.0% during the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000.

VIG stock traded down $1.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $181.17. 737,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,805. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.64. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $146.88 and a 1 year high of $183.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

