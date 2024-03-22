Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Bought by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 1,282.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 10,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Semus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 24,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 24,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VDE stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.90. 297,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,910. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.60. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $104.71 and a 1-year high of $131.07. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.