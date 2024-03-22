Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) Shares Sold by Verde Capital Management

Verde Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 492,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,948 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF accounts for 15.8% of Verde Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Verde Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $41,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,229,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,018,000 after acquiring an additional 112,353 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,114,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,804,000 after purchasing an additional 10,192 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 885,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,595,000 after purchasing an additional 90,113 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 869,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,245,000 after buying an additional 57,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 458,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,493,000 after buying an additional 90,134 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Performance

BATS ESGV traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $92.88. 136,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.38 and a 200 day moving average of $82.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

