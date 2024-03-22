Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $346.28. The stock had a trading volume of 983,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,221. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $237.32 and a 52-week high of $348.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $331.92 and its 200 day moving average is $304.39. The firm has a market cap of $113.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

