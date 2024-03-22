Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $289.09

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $289.09 and last traded at $288.87, with a volume of 175582 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $286.59.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $277.66 and a 200 day moving average of $254.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $999,000. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.