Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Hits New 1-Year High at $246.78

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $246.78 and last traded at $246.13, with a volume of 473060 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $244.23.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $61.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $236.23 and its 200 day moving average is $222.71.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,320,497,000 after buying an additional 334,950,682 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,063,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,205,000 after buying an additional 212,518 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,338,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,972,000 after buying an additional 60,455 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,201,000 after buying an additional 517,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1,414.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,250,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,137,000 after buying an additional 5,837,958 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

