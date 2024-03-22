Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Hits New 1-Year High at $178.11

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $178.11 and last traded at $177.98, with a volume of 52016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $177.14.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $171.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.71.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

