Verasity Price Reaches $0.0105 (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $107.30 million and approximately $26.71 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Verasity has traded down 15.9% against the dollar. One Verasity token can now be bought for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001473 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003287 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000041 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 51.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC.

VRA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 100,249,906,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,249,906,818 tokens. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

