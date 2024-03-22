Verde Capital Management Has $2.56 Million Stock Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Verde Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the period. Spotify Technology accounts for 1.0% of Verde Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Verde Capital Management’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $2,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 195.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 65.8% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 2,540.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 110.7% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up previously from $232.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. DZ Bank raised Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.25.

Spotify Technology Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE SPOT traded up $5.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $265.01. 867,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,891,869. The stock has a market cap of $52.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.53 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.56. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $126.83 and a 1 year high of $272.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.43) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.