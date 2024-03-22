Verde Capital Management Has $8.59 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Verde Capital Management cut its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,023 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 3.2% of Verde Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Verde Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $8,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Presidio Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 10,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 8,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,644,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 4,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 202.6% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Capital Management now owns 2,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $446.38. 28,232,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,686,133. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $430.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $397.55. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $304.77 and a 12-month high of $449.34.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

