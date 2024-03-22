Verde Capital Management Sells 14,186 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Verde Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,186 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises 1.4% of Verde Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Verde Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $3,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BTS Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $567,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.13. 576,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,240,742. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $49.50 and a 52-week high of $54.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.84 and a 200 day moving average of $51.32.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.