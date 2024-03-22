Wanchain Market Cap Reaches $56.33 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $56.33 million and approximately $3.65 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000448 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.95 or 0.00083244 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00010051 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00020629 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00017879 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00003792 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00008204 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,759,929 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

