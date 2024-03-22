Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Declares $0.56 Quarterly Dividend

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.56 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.

Washington Trust Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% annually over the last three years. Washington Trust Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 86.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Washington Trust Bancorp to earn $2.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.0%.

Washington Trust Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WASH traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.73. 78,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,317. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.69 and a 52-week high of $36.67. The company has a market capitalization of $438.18 million, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Washington Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WASH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $45.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.38 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 13.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn cut Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WASH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 5.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 58.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 27.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 705,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,052,000 after purchasing an additional 17,613 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 958,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,306,000 after purchasing an additional 37,258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment offers deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market and retirement deposit accounts, and time deposits; various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages, and construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans comprising working capital, equipment financing, and financing for other business-related purposes; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

