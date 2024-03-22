Westside Investment Management Inc. Acquires 77 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,174,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $346.28. The stock had a trading volume of 983,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,221. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $331.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.39. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $237.32 and a 52 week high of $348.88.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

