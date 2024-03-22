Westside Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,350 SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB)

Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLB. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $72,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 44.5% in the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 8,588 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42,640.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 34,965 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 73.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 54,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 23,142 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLB traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.13. 367,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,686. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.02 and a fifty-two week high of $24.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.41.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPLB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade, fixed-rate, taxable US corporate bonds with a remaining maturity of at least 10 years. SPLB was launched on Mar 10, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.