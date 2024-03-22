Westside Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $801,000. Advisor Resource Council grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 965.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 11,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,556,000 after purchasing an additional 10,403 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, RDA Financial Network acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $259,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $528.28. The company had a trading volume of 286,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,989. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $364.88 and a 1-year high of $536.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $510.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $467.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

