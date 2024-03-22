Westside Investment Management Inc. Buys 226 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,725 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $2,524,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,070 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council increased its position in shares of Tesla by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 6,986 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Tesla stock traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $170.83. 75,465,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,800,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.37 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The company has a market capitalization of $544.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $191.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $297.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Edward Jones cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $227.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $255.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,376,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $6,376,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 198,598 shares of company stock valued at $36,952,434. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

