Westside Investment Management Inc. Buys New Shares in VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN)

Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 26,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLN. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 171.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 309.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF in the third quarter valued at $121,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth $200,000.

VanEck Long Muni ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BATS:MLN traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.10. 332,163 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.52.

About VanEck Long Muni ETF

The VanEck Long Muni ETF (MLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of at least 17 years. MLN was launched on Jan 2, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

