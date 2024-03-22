Westside Investment Management Inc. Has $118,000 Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 820 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 60.0% during the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALB traded down $4.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,454,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,487,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.56. The stock has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.62. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $106.69 and a 1-year high of $247.44.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.99%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Albemarle from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Bank of America raised Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Albemarle from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.70.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

