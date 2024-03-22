Westside Investment Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP)

Westside Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP – Free Report) by 81.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,464 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TFFP. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 70.7% during the third quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,655,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,709 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 864,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,458,000 after buying an additional 52,813 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% during the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 646,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 257,722 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TFFP traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.69. 42,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,960. TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $21.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.58 and its 200-day moving average is $7.41.

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

