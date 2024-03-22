Westside Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Westside Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 3.6% in the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 17.8% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 3.3% in the third quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 7.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Wolfe Research raised Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.56.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of C traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.81. 16,204,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,508,641. The stock has a market cap of $116.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $61.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.30 and a 200-day moving average of $48.33.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). The business had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Further Reading

