Westside Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Westside Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PENN. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 324.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PENN Entertainment news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 172,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $4,366,482.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,399,068. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 172,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $4,366,482.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,399,068. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Byron Rogers sold 5,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $126,578.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,299.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PENN Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PENN traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.28. 3,256,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,672,368. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.46 and a 52 week high of $31.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.20.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($1.18). PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PENN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Macquarie lowered their price target on PENN Entertainment from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PENN Entertainment from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered PENN Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PENN Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.47.

About PENN Entertainment

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

