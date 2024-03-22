Westside Investment Management Inc. Sells 440 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Westside Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,619,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.34. 2,385,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,180,493. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.54. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.74 and a 1 year high of $111.26.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

