Westside Investment Management Inc. Sells 7,000 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Westside Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 36.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,400 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 835.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at $29,000. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas lowered Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In related news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:F traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $12.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,127,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,619,977. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $51.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.63. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $15.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.68.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

