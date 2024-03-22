Westside Investment Management Inc. Takes $173,000 Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTLC. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,903,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 227.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 76,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after buying an additional 52,885 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 20,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 19,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 116.0% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 43,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 23,325 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

BATS PTLC traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,238 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.54 and its 200 day moving average is $42.81.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.