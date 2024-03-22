Westside Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,904,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847,577 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 22.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,702,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,641 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,898,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,727 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 328.9% during the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,377,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,441,000 after buying an additional 1,056,439 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 87.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,826,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,730,000 after buying an additional 850,559 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on HASI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.89.

Shares of NYSE HASI traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.70. 627,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,701. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.22 and a 12-month high of $29.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 19.42 and a current ratio of 19.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. This is a positive change from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 117.91%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

