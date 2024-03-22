White Gold (CVE:WGO) Shares Down 5.7%

White Gold Corp. (CVE:WGO – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33. 20,009 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 68,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

White Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$56.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.27 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.26.

About White Gold

White Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, molybdenum, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Golden Saddle and Arc deposits in the White Gold property located in Dawson City, Yukon.

